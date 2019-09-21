George Kaiser Family Foundation Stake in Voxx International (VOXX) Has Upped by $332,628 as Valuation Rose; Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Shareholder M&T Bank Has Lifted Its Position

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 284673.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 42,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 42,716 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.82M, up from 15 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $155.04. About 1.39M shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%

George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in Voxx International Corp (VOXX) by 30.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought 83,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.87% . The institutional investor held 354,740 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 271,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Voxx International Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.89. About 19,875 shares traded. VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) has declined 11.51% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.51% the S&P500. Some Historical VOXX News: 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat Infotainment System; 04/04/2018 – EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure Iris-Based Biometric; 14/05/2018 – VOXX International 4Q EPS 51c; 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat lnfotainment System; 04/04/2018 EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure lris-Based Biometric; 22/04/2018 – DJ VOXX International Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOXX); 14/05/2018 – VOXX 4Q EPS 51C; 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voxx

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $23,750 activity.

More notable recent VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VOXX International Is A Diamond In The Rough – Seeking Alpha” on February 09, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “WiSA Announces Certification of Klipsch’s Award-Winning Reference Wireless Speakers; Set for Retail Launch in June 2019 – Business Wire” published on March 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “VOXX Advanced Solutions and Motion Intelligence Announce Partnership in Release of New Fleet Safety Technology – PRNewswire” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VOXX International: An Odd Post-Earnings Decline Gets The Stock Nearer Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” published on January 11, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Klipsch Kicks Off ‘Keepers of the Sound’ Video Series with Butch Walker – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 6 investors sold VOXX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 11.97 million shares or 3.63% less from 12.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Management Ltd Liability Com reported 135,478 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Group Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership invested 0% in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Prescott Gp Incorporated Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 572,255 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. 471,262 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Mn. Eqis Inc stated it has 12,174 shares. Huntington Bank accumulated 1 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) or 301 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0% in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) or 1.80M shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation stated it has 354,740 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Product Partners Ltd reported 12,834 shares stake. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). State Street has 29,026 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raffles Associate Limited Partnership reported 0.43% of its portfolio in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Blackrock accumulated 502,161 shares.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4,246 shares to 45,620 shares, valued at $5.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 10,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,284 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).