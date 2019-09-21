George Kaiser Family Foundation Raised Its Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by $452,563; As Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cp (BAH) Shares Rose, Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Upped Its Stake by $12.01 Million

George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 37.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought 9,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 35,113 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66M, up from 25,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 30.25M shares traded or 51.59% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’; 17/05/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP MANT.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns – USA Today; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Says On Track to Achieve Goal of $4B/Expense Cuts by 2019-End; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Entered Into Agreement in Principle to Avoid Cost, Disruption of Further Litigation; 23/05/2018 – Elizabeth Campbell: #MUNILAND SCOOP: Wells Fargo dismisses bankers in struggling muni-bond division; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in WEC Energy; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Jacobsen Sympathizes With Fed’s Dovish View (Video); 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin: Wells Fargo Investigation Seeks Info Related to Inappropriate Referrals of Brokerage Customers to Managed and Advisory Accounts

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cp (BAH) by 106.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 181,930 shares as the company's stock rose 17.22% . The hedge fund held 353,430 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.40M, up from 171,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $70.18. About 1.62M shares traded or 56.14% up from the average. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 4,540 shares to 237,730 shares, valued at $18.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 143,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 882,683 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Booz Allen Hamilton plans to expand in SA, adding 250 jobs – San Antonio Business Journal" on April 25, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.