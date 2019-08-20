George Kaiser Family Foundation Lowered Its Bok Financial (BOKF) Holding by $40.50 Million as Stock Declined; As Portland General Electric Co (POR) Stock Price Rose, Holder Dean Investment Associates Has Trimmed Position by $348,483

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Portland General Electric Co (POR) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 6,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 145,645 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55 million, down from 152,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Portland General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.01. About 265,297 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 2.97 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89M, down from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $76.72. About 81,278 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: FX RATE TO BE DETERMINED BY MARKET; 20/03/2018 – A BOK BOARD MEMBER SAID IT WOULD BE APPROPRIATE TO MAINTAIN CURRENT POLICY INTEREST RATE FOR A WHILE GIVEN WEAK INFLATION – MINUTES; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: PACE OF HHOLD DEBT GROWTH IS SLOWING; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: IF OIL PRICE SURGES, IT WILL AFFECT KOREA INFLATION; 23/05/2018 – BOK Governor: Economy Still on Track to Meet 3% Growth Projected Earlier; 11/04/2018 – BOK: GROWTH TO BE IN LINE WITH PREV. 3% PROJECTION; 14/03/2018 – BOK Financial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: FX RATE NOT THE ONLY FACTOR FOR MONETARY POLICY; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: FX RATES SHOULD BE DETERMINED BY MARKET, WILL ACT SHOULD VOLATILITIES SEEN; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: WON STRENGTH COULD LESSEN RATE HIKE ROOM IN SOME WAYS

More notable recent BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Forecast 13% Gains Ahead For IWR – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) At US$75.49? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bargain Bin Stocks: BOKF Now 13.0% Cheaper Than Director Kaiser’s Buy – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Offing for Raymond James (RJF) in Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mobank Welcomes Kevin Kramer to Lead Kansas City Market – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.93 EPS, up 7.82% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.79 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $137.40 million for 9.94 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And reported 0% stake. Utah Retirement has invested 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 6,070 shares. Artisan Prtn Partnership invested 0.15% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 66 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,077 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16 shares. First Personal Fincl Serv has invested 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Aperio Group Llc has invested 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Diamond Hill Mgmt Inc owns 0.28% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 616,885 shares. Fdx Advsr accumulated 0.01% or 3,780 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Two Sigma Securities Limited Com reported 2,678 shares stake. 213,430 are owned by Savings Bank Of Mellon.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lpl Financial Limited Company has 0% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Jacobs Levy Equity holds 77,360 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 263,706 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 123,700 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.08% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) or 414,986 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc owns 200,275 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 120 are held by Fifth Third Bank & Trust. Credit Suisse Ag reported 108,154 shares. 2,000 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.05% or 51,006 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Kbc Grp Nv has 13,727 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.02% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 16,002 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR).