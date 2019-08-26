George Kaiser Family Foundation Lowered Bok Financial (BOKF) Position by $40.50 Million; Shareholder First Eagle Investment Management Upped Visteon (VC) Holding

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 2.97M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89 million, down from 3.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 224,304 shares traded or 37.07% up from the average. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 11/04/2018 – BOK: S.KOREA EXPORTS TO SUSTAIN GROWTH; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: A STRONGER WON COULD REDUCE ROOM FOR POLICY RATE INCREASE; 11/04/2018 – BOK: TO MONITOR TRADE CONDITIONS WITH MAJOR COUNTRIES; 02/04/2018 – Korean Bonds to Benefit as BOK Can’t Justify Hike: Markets Live; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: CAPITAL FLOW MORE DEPENDENT ON ECONOMY FUNDAMENTALS; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: WILL CONTINUE TO STABILIZE MARKETS IF NEEDED; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: EFFORTS TO CURB HHOLD DEBT GROWTH NEED TO CONTINUE; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: DON’T SEE POSSIBILITY OF STAGFLATION IN KOREA; 19/03/2018 – BOK member says $3.8 bln jobs package unlikely to affect monetary policy; 21/03/2018 – Korean Assets Rallied Last Time BOK Rate Below Fed: Markets Live

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 13795.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 269,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 270,954 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25 million, up from 1,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.18% or $6.26 during the last trading session, reaching $61.92. About 558,366 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.93 EPS, up 7.82% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.79 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $137.39M for 9.76 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Matls Inc by 528,759 shares to 589,475 shares, valued at $29.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 205,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.32M shares, and cut its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $302,860 activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $195,020 was bought by MANZO ROBERT.