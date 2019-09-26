George Kaiser Family Foundation Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC); As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Bbr Partners Lifted Holding

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 6,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 64,818 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.83 million, up from 58,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $998.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $221.03. About 22.48 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Business Insider: Apple says all of its worldwide facilities are now 100 percent powered by clean energy; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward. Consumers could see a good deal of benefits, according to @robotodd; 04/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google Executive to Catch Rivals in AI Race; 30/03/2018 – AAPL/@theyeezymafia: YEEZY SOUND RADIO HOSTED BY KANYE WEST AIRING ON @Beats1 SUNDAY APRIL 1ST MIDNIGHT PST 3 AM EST FOOL GMT; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hasten merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 19/04/2018 – Apple Jitters Mount Amid Concerns of Waning Smartphone Demand; 15/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG BATTLE OVER SMARTPHONE PATENTS REVIVES 2011 FIGHT; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 18/03/2018 – APPLE IS MAKING A SMALL NUMBERS OF SCREENS FOR TESTING PURPOSES -BLOOMBERG; 27/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS UPDATED ITS IPAD WITH SUPPORT FOR APPLE PENCIL PLUS EVEN GREATER PERFORMANCE, STARTING AT $329

George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 37.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought 9,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 35,113 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66 million, up from 25,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 19.68M shares traded or 0.03% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Pacquement Says Expect Rates to Edge Up Over Next Few Months (Video); 29/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Wells Fargo, Spyce; 09/04/2018 – CFPB IS SAID SEEKING RECORD FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO: RTRS; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of April 11 (Table); 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo nears $1 bln settlement for loan abuses; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – WILL ALSO BE REQUIRED TO SUBMIT, FOR REVIEW BY ITS BOARD, PLANS DETAILING APPROACH TO CUSTOMER REMEDIATION EFFORTS; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT CAN BE DIFFICULT TO EXPLAIN THE BENEFITS OF TRADE, MANY WHICH ARE INVISIBLE; 26/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s 401(k) Practices Probed by Labor Department; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 04/04/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO TERMINATED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED NOV 2, 2016 WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION – SEC FILING

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple – Ugly Duckling – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: From Growth To Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple’s September 2019 Event: The Overlooked Innovation – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Apple Card: It ‘Just Works’ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Companies That Could Acquire Fitbit – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $625.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 20,132 shares to 32,397 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 32,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,099 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc..

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Charlotte-based exec chosen to help lead new group at Wells Fargo – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UBS cools on Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Slip on Trump Impeachment Woes – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Federal regulators reveal investigation of Bank of America for possible unauthorized accounts – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

