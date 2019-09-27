George Kaiser Family Foundation Increased Its Voxx International (VOXX) Holding; Guardian Capital LP Increased Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $965,238 as Share Price Declined

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 16,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 377,620 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.57M, up from 360,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 7.04M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud

George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in Voxx International Corp (VOXX) by 30.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought 83,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.87% . The institutional investor held 354,740 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 271,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Voxx International Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.39M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8. About 24,227 shares traded. VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) has declined 11.51% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.51% the S&P500. Some Historical VOXX News: 04/04/2018 – EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure Iris-Based Biometric; 14/05/2018 – VOXX 4Q EPS 51C; 22/04/2018 – DJ VOXX International Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOXX); 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat lnfotainment System; 14/05/2018 – VOXX International 4Q EPS 51c; 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voxx; 04/04/2018 EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure lris-Based Biometric; 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat Infotainment System

More notable recent VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “VOXX International Corporation Reports Its Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Financial Results – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “VOXX Automotive Forms Strategic Partnership with UniKey – PR Newswire” published on July 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat Infotainment System – PR Newswire” published on April 18, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “VOXX International Corporation Appoints Edward D. Mas President Of Its VOXX Automotive Business Unit – PR Newswire” with publication date: March 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 6 investors sold VOXX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 11.97 million shares or 3.63% less from 12.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prescott Group Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.58% or 572,255 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Limited, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 12,349 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 303 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 25 shares stake. Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0% or 301 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0% in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Blackrock Inc invested in 502,161 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 13,297 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 100,964 shares. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) for 29,026 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) or 213,264 shares. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) for 11,885 shares. 32,000 are held by Oppenheimer & Company Incorporated.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 536,843 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $62.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 598,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Customers in Boise, Panama City and New York City get Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon declares $0.6150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon Can Be A Defensive Play With A 4% Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon to speak at Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference September 11 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.