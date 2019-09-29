George Kaiser Family Foundation Has Upped Its Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stake; Penn Davis Mcfarland Increases Stake in Bristol (BMY)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 28.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 46,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 213,373 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68 million, up from 166,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.20 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 16/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Highlights Breadth of Immuno-Oncology–Based Combination Research and Commitment to Advancing Precision; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/5/2018, 8:00 PM; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers raises 2018 forecast, some sales disappoint; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/20/2018, 4:00 PM; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION

George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 37.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought 9,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 35,113 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66M, up from 25,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.43B market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81M shares traded or 189.95% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – “They made one mistake,” Warren Buffett says. Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior but Buffett says it’s a good business. via @cnbctech #AllThingsBuffett; 26/04/2018 – Horizon Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 16/03/2018 – Prosecutors, Regulators Investigation of Wells Sales Practices Began Around September 2016; 22/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo Is About to be Hit With $1 Billion Fine: DealBook Briefing; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo & Co Buys Into Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Class; 07/05/2018 – DowDuPont at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Be Fined $1 Billion Over Consumer Missteps

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Court Place Advsr Ltd Llc has 19,297 shares. 7,720 are owned by Northstar Gp. Rothschild And Company Asset Us invested in 0% or 8,506 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 5,691 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt Inc invested 0.98% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Marathon Cap accumulated 20,137 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.12% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sabal holds 0.04% or 8,875 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 28,163 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hilton Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 1,875 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has 0.22% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cornerstone Capital holds 0.49% or 68,686 shares. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.43% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Roanoke Asset Mgmt New York holds 1.09% or 53,090 shares. Nomura stated it has 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68M and $295.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 141,580 shares to 288,616 shares, valued at $21.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Amgen’s Spending Billions to Buy This 1 Drug; Plus Heart Disease Has a New Enemy – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Short Sellers Grow More Selective in Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security Natl Tru Communication reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt reported 115,485 shares stake. Cornercap Investment Counsel invested 0.73% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bridgeway Management Inc has invested 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Albion Gru Ut owns 23,700 shares. Arbor Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,767 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Ipg Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 9,282 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bridges Investment Mngmt Inc has 0.9% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 496,037 shares. Ycg Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.67% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 624,270 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc holds 409.80 million shares. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 1.48% or 1.50 million shares. Jaffetilchin Ltd reported 0.11% stake. Eastern Bancorporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Marco Investment Management Lc has 0.29% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Canandaigua National Bank & Trust And holds 67,990 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio.