George Kaiser Family Foundation Has Upped Holding in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by $452,563 as Valuation Rose; Nicholas Investment Partners LP Trimmed Dennys (DENN) Holding by $962,020

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Dennys Corp (DENN) by 19.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.21% . The institutional investor held 199,104 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09M, down from 247,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Dennys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.27. About 784,040 shares traded or 66.14% up from the average. Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has risen 45.55% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DENN News: 30/05/2018 – Denny’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 6-7; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees 2018 Rev $634M-$642M; 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 17/05/2018 – VP Dunn Gifts 700 Of Denny’s Corp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Denny’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DENN); 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S SEES FY COMP SALES 0% TO +2%; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees Full-Year Same-Store Sales Flat to Up 2%; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.4% Position in Denny’s; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q Rev $155.3M; 14/03/2018 Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch

George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 37.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought 9,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 35,113 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66M, up from 25,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 30.25M shares traded or 51.59% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-Investor group says Wells Fargo to publish report on sales scandal; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Remediate Harmed Consumers, Improve Risk, Compliance Management; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO PLANS TO OPERATE UNDER ASSET CAP INTO 2019: SLOAN; 12/04/2018 – Esterline at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/03/2018 – Bitcoin’s sharp decline is not indicative of the market, says Wells Fargo Securities; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: NEW YORK (AP) — Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses. #fox5atl; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Markets Question Earnings Growth, Says Wells Fargo’s McMillion (Video)

Analysts await Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. DENN’s profit will be $8.91 million for 38.78 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Denny's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.78% negative EPS growth.

