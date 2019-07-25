George Kaiser Family Foundation Has Lowered Bok Financial (BOKF) Stake by $40.50 Million; East Coast Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding in American Tower New (AMT) by $494,076

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 2,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,995 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, up from 17,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $205.09. About 705,159 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.97M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89 million, down from 3.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $81.16. About 151,025 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 22.29% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 20/03/2018 – BOK LEE: WILL CAUTIOUSLY JUDGE ADDITIONAL POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: RISING OIL PRICES TO HAVE LIMITED IMPACT ON S.KOREA ECONOMY FOR NOW; 23/05/2018 – BOK: GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH APRIL PROJECTION; 23/05/2018 – BOK: STRENGTHENING PROTECTIONISM DOWNSIDE RISK TO S.KOREA ECONOMY; 23/05/2018 – BOK: TO MONITOR MAJOR COUNTRIES’ MONETARY POLICICES; 16/05/2018 – South Korea Government Will Gradually Disclose Foreign Exchange Intervention Details — Finance Ministry, BOK; 23/05/2018 – BOK: CPI TO BE IN MID-1% RANGE FOR SOME TIME; 21/03/2018 – BOK LEE: DON’T SEE CAPITAL OUTFLOW ON RATE GAP IN RECENT MOVES; 23/05/2018 – BOK: TO CAREFULLY JUDGE WHETHER NECESSARY TO ADJUST POLICY; 21/03/2018 – BOK LEE: SEES LITTLE IMPACT ON MARKETS FROM FED HIKE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern has 6.68M shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 4.64% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Teachers And Annuity Association Of America reported 7.14% stake. Koshinski Asset Inc invested in 0% or 3,127 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Assoc Corporation has 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 25,034 shares. Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Company has 2,355 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lincoln Cap Lc holds 2,700 shares. 115 are owned by Alphaone Investment Svcs Lc. Washington Trust Bancorp invested 1.42% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Miles stated it has 2,020 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Davenport And Com Ltd Llc reported 996,063 shares. Amica Mutual holds 0.43% or 17,544 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 1.46 million shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank holds 437,742 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De reported 6.36 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WashREIT Enters Contracts to Sell Eight Retail Assets, Acquire an Additional Multifamily Asset and Provides Updated 2019 Earnings Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Top REITs For July Are Colony By Gains And Orchid Island By Yield Per Wall Street Estimates – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realty Income Enters The U.K. – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boston Properties: Office Space – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Polaris Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). State Street Corp owns 1.02M shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 1.48 million shares stake. Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Company holds 467 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Diamond Hill Capital Management reported 616,885 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York holds 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) or 3,511 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 64,416 shares. Numerixs Inv Incorporated owns 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 184 were accumulated by Glenmede Na. Jupiter Asset Mgmt owns 52,229 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs has invested 0.02% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Camarda Fin Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 13 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 7,656 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 2,879 shares.