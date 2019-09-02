George Kaiser Family Foundation Has Decreased Position in Bok Financial (BOKF) as Share Price Declined; Lesa Sroufe & Co Decreased Banco Bilbao Argen F Sponsored (BBVA) Position by $304,585 as Shares Declined

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Banco Bilbao Argen F Sponsored (BBVA) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 60,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.12% . The institutional investor held 558,356 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 619,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Banco Bilbao Argen F Sponsored for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.75. About 1.86M shares traded. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has declined 29.71% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBVA News: 17/04/2018 – BBVA to Invest $50M in Chinese Venture Capital Fund; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms BBVA Compass Bancshares, Inc.’s L-T IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – BBVA’S GONZALEZ SEES MUCH BETTER YEAR IN 2018: EXPANSION; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA STORY IS IDIOSYNCRATIC, LITTLE SPILLOVER INTO EM:BBVA; 16/03/2018 – FINANCIAL REGULATION IS BEHIND DIGITAL CURVE: BBVA’S GONZALEZ; 27/04/2018 – BBVA 1Q Fee and Commission Income EUR1.24B; 17/04/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC – TO INVEST $50 MLN INTO SINOVATION FUND IV, A CHINESE VENTURE CAPITAL FUND RUN BY SINOVATION VENTURES; 09/05/2018 – IMF LIKELY TO REQUEST FISCAL TIGHTENING FROM ARGENTINA: BBVA; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bbva Consolidar Seguros’ Ba2/Aaa.Ar Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 31/05/2018 – REG-Banco Bilbao Vizcaya FRN Variable Rate Fix

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 2.97 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89 million, down from 3.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $76.14. About 98,434 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 16/05/2018 – BOK GOVERNOR LEE SAYS HARD TO BE OPTIMISTIC ON S.KOREAN ECONOMY; 11/04/2018 – BOK: INFLATION FOR THIS YR WILL BE SLIGHTLY BELOW LEVEL PROJECTED IN JAN; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: HHOLD DEBT PROBLEM UNLIKELY TO EXPAND TO SYTEMIC RISK; 23/05/2018 – BOK Governor: Solid Economic Growth Has Continued Despite Headwinds; 21/03/2018 – BOK LEE: SEES LITTLE IMPACT ON MARKETS FROM FED HIKE; 23/05/2018 – BOK Governor Was Speaking at News Conference After Rate Decision; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: SEES S.KOREA GROWTH AT 3.0 PCT IN 2018 VS. 3.0 PCT PREVIOUSLY; 01/05/2018 – BOK Financial Implements Partnership With Roostify to Streamline Mortgage Process; 13/03/2018 – BOK says a successful Trump-Kim summit would stabilise S.Korea financial markets; 23/05/2018 – BOK: INFLATION TO APPROACH TARGET LEVEL IN SECOND HALF

More notable recent Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BBVA offers to buy up to $750M of notes – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “BBVA Research publishes commentary on US policy and climate change – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “New Launchpad contest to reward digitally innovative small business, courtesy of BBVA and Houston Dynamo – StreetInsider.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Houston-based bank holding co. completes $600M senior note offering – Houston Business Journal” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “All 10 of the NYSE’s biggest decliners are stocks of Argentina-based companies – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 31,318 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 52,300 shares. Artisan Prns Limited Partnership, Wisconsin-based fund reported 929,036 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 15,559 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers owns 32,597 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Cibc Asset Management stated it has 2,741 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 9,875 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.04% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Northern accumulated 202,957 shares. Pnc Ser Group Inc holds 15,043 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt reported 42,620 shares. Coastline Tru Co invested in 0.03% or 2,570 shares. Raymond James & Associate has 58,801 shares.