George Kaiser Family Foundation Decreased Stake in Bok Financial (BOKF) by $40.50 Million; Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake in Kinross Gold (KGC) by $16.30 Million as Stock Declined

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.97 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89 million, down from 3.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $76.17. About 119,645 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 22.29% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 11/04/2018 – BOK: TO WATCH MONETARY POLICY CHANGES ABROAD; 20/03/2018 – BOK LEE: EXTRA BUDGET CAN PLAY ROLE IN SOLVING YOUTH JOB ISSUE; 23/05/2018 – BOK: TO MONITOR MAJOR COUNTRIES’ MONETARY POLICICES; 11/04/2018 – BOK: TO WATCH N.KOREA RISKS; 20/03/2018 – ANOTHER BOK BOARD MEMBER SAID DOWNSIDE RISK TO BOK’S INFLATION OUTLOOK MAY INCREASE -MINUTES; 25/04/2018 – BOK Financial 1Q Net Interest Rev $219.7M; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: S. KOREA’S CPI TO RISE 1.6% IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE:MARCH DATA SHOWS NUMBER OF CHINESE TOURISTS RECOVERING; 11/04/2018 – BOK: S.KOREA CONSUMPTION TO RECOVER STEADILY; 25/04/2018 – BOK FINANCIAL SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 22%-23%

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 5.43 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.06 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28 million, down from 12.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09B market cap company. The stock increased 5.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.12. About 14.62M shares traded or 42.39% up from the average. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has declined 14.78% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 26/03/2018 – SEC ACCUSED KINROSS OF VIOLATING FOREIGN CORRUPT PRACTICES ACT OVER ITS REPEATED FAILURE TO IMPLEMENT ADEQUATE ACCOUNTING CONTROLS FOR TWO AFRICAN UNITS; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS KINROSS GOLD CHARGED WITH FCPA VIOLATIONS; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 15/03/2018 Kinross adopts new shareholder rights plan; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SLOWING TASIAST PHASE 2 SPEND AMID MAURITANIA TALKS; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q Rev $897.2M; 09/04/2018 – Kinross Gold: Will Continue to Closely Monitor Sanction Legislation to Remain in Compliance; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS: MAURITANIA COULD SEEK SOME KIND OF ADVANCED ROYALTY; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q Net $106.1M; 26/03/2018 – SEC Fines Kinross Gold Over FCPA Violations — MarketWatch

Analysts await Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. KGC’s profit will be $24.71 million for 51.50 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Kinross Gold Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -71.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “White Gold Corp. Increases Mineral Resource Estimate by 25% to 1,039,600 Indicated and 508,700 Inferred Ounces of Gold with 2018 Exploration on the White Gold Property, Yukon, Canada – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Kinross Gold, Yamana Gold, and Wheaton Precious Metals Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on December 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kinross Gold: Will The Year 2019 Be A True Turnaround Story? – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Precious Metals Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kinross announces changes to senior leadership structure Toronto Stock Exchange:K – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 113,038 shares to 4.96M shares, valued at $114.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 270,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 2.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.75 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $127.89 million for 10.64 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $257,490 activity.

More notable recent BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BOK Financial Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About National Instruments Corporation (NATI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BOK Financial names David Stratton executive vice president – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BOK Financial Reports Quarterly Earnings of $108 million or $1.50 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BOK Financial’s Ratings Affirmed by Moody’s, Outlook Stable – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability owns 171,879 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 21,133 are owned by Segall Bryant Hamill Lc. Utd Automobile Association accumulated 4,857 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Group accumulated 15,043 shares. Da Davidson And Com reported 2,833 shares stake. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 1,932 shares stake. Raymond James Financial Services Incorporated owns 2,931 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% stake. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 152 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Partnership holds 0.15% or 929,036 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Associate owns 58,801 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 31,318 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc owns 6,074 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 337,757 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 710,902 shares or 0.01% of the stock.