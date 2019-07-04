George Kaiser Family Foundation Decreased Its Bok Financial (BOKF) Holding as Stock Value Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Suncoast Equity Management Has Lifted Stake

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – Daring Fireball: CNet’s Story About an AR/VR Product From Apple Sounds Like an Early Proof of Concept Prototype, Not a Product; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS NOT A SAFETY ISSUE AND WILL REPLACE ELIGIBLE BATTERIES, FREE OF CHARGE- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 18/05/2018 – Samsung Likely to Avoid $1 Billion Apple Fee (Audio); 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE:COMMITTED TO OBTAINING APPLE TAX PAYMENT; 16/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Buys Apple as Others Flee (Video); 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Apple Forecast Is Upbeat as IPhone Sales Meet Projections (Video); 03/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X Is Pricey, Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – Apple sees steep increase in U.S. national security requests; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX WINS PATENT TRIAL AGAINST APPLE OVER COMMUNICATIONS

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.97M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89M, down from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 176,979 shares traded or 23.44% up from the average. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 22.29% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 23/05/2018 – BOK: TO WATCH GEOPOLITICAL RISKS; 09/05/2018 – Rugby-Bok blow as Marx ruled out of June series against England; 23/05/2018 – Traders Looking for July Hike Clues as BOK Gathers: Markets Live; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: SEES S.KOREA INFLATION AT 1.6 PCT IN 2018 VS. 1.7 PCT PREVIOUSLY; 11/04/2018 – BOK Maintains Growth Forecast for This Year; 23/05/2018 – LEE: BOK BOARD HELD RATES AS UNCERTAINTIES HIGH; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: RISING OIL PRICES TO HAVE LIMITED IMPACT ON S.KOREA ECONOMY FOR NOW; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: S. KOREA’S CPI TO RISE 1.6% IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – BOK: CPI TO BE IN MID-1% RANGE FOR SOME TIME; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $257,490 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broadview Advsrs Ltd owns 35,760 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 82,179 shares or 0% of the stock. 750,691 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund L P. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd reported 0% stake. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 6,436 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Company (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). First Advisors Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Penn Capital Inc holds 0.18% or 7,850 shares in its portfolio. Van Berkom Associate Incorporated accumulated 15,403 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,029 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Century Cos accumulated 134,604 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 13,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement System reported 58,509 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 467 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 2.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.75 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $127.90M for 10.59 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

