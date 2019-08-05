George Kaiser Family Foundation Cut Holding in Bok Financial (BOKF) by $40.50 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Position Maintained by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 6,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,479 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, up from 16,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 2.97 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89 million, down from 3.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $78.7. About 106,646 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 20/03/2018 – LEE: BOK WON’T BE RESPONDING MECHANICALLY TO FED HIKES; 23/05/2018 – BOK: DELAYED IMPROVEMENT IN EMPLOYMENT A RISK TO GROWTH; 11/04/2018 – BOK Keeps Interest Rate Unchanged at 1.5%; Decision History; 25/04/2018 – BOK Financial 1Q Net Interest Rev $219.7M; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: S.KOREA’S INFLATION TO GRADUALLY RISE FROM 2H; 20/03/2018 – LEE: WILL CONSIDER IMPACT OF FED HIKE FOR BOK POLICY; 11/04/2018 – Korea Decision-Day Guide: Focus on BOK’s Latest Views on Economy; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 26/04/2018 – S. Korea BOK May Business Confidence Survey at 81 (Table); 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: EMERGING MARKET ROUT UNLIKELY TO AFFECT KOREA ECONOMY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 21,460 shares to 84,207 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 5,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,558 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.93 EPS, up 7.82% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.79 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $137.90M for 10.19 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $257,490 activity.