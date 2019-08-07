George Kaiser Family Foundation Cut Bok Financial (BOKF) Holding by $40.50 Million; Stock Price Declined; Prothena Plc (PRTA) Shareholder Tang Capital Management Lifted Holding by $3.31 Million as Stock Declined

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 2.97 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89M, down from 3.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $77.86. About 127,980 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 16/03/2018 – KT&G shareholders approve reappointment of controversial CEO; 07/05/2018 – Fox 23 Oklahoma: Source: OSU to play at BOK Center, Vikings’ home; 16/05/2018 – S.KOREA TO DISCLOSE FX POLICY DETAILS ON REGULAR BASIS -BOK, FIN MIN; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: TODAY’S DECISION WAS UNANIMOUS; 25/04/2018 – BOK FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.61, EST. $1.52; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: TRUE EXTERNAL UNCERTAINTIES HAVE RECENTLY INCREASED; 11/04/2018 – BOK: TO MAINTAIN ACCOMMODATIVE POLICY STANCE; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: FX RATES SHOULD BE DETERMINED BY MARKET, WILL ACT SHOULD VOLATILITIES SEEN; 20/03/2018 – BOK LEE: UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING S.KOREA ECONOMY HIGH; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: WILL MONITOR OIL PRICE’S IMPACT ON KOREA ECONOMY

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 580.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 276,213 shares as the company's stock declined 7.42% . The hedge fund held 323,823 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 47,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.89% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 138,511 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 36.28% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 392,543 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 2,879 shares. Avenir accumulated 136,438 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Llc holds 0.14% or 1.37 million shares in its portfolio. Pnc Svcs accumulated 0% or 15,043 shares. 4,857 were reported by United Services Automobile Association. State Street holds 0.01% or 1.02M shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 15,559 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 3,524 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 9,751 shares. Da Davidson And has invested 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Toronto Dominion Bankshares has 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Lsv Asset owns 52,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prudential owns 10,715 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 1,191 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, up 7.82% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.79 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $137.90M for 10.09 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

