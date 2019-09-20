George Alburger, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI)’s insider Acquired 10,000 Shares; First Manhattan Company Has Raised By $926,650 Its D R Horton (DHI) Stake

First Manhattan Company increased D R Horton Inc (DHI) stake by 2.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Manhattan Company acquired 21,550 shares as D R Horton Inc (DHI)’s stock rose 3.56%. The First Manhattan Company holds 762,701 shares with $32.90M value, up from 741,151 last quarter. D R Horton Inc now has $18.81B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 3.94 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL

Since August 26, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $259,189 activity. Shares for $143,214 were bought by KORMAN LEONARD I. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $7,976 was bought by Most Lisa M. PIZZI CHARLES P also bought $53,399 worth of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) on Wednesday, September 18. $54,600 worth of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) was bought by PASQUERILLA MARK E.

The stock increased 4.41% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $5.44. About 2.32M shares traded or 30.76% up from the average. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) has declined 42.61% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.61% the S&P500.

PREIT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. The company has market cap of $421.87 million. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic's top MSAs. It currently has negative earnings. Since 2012, the firm has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures.

Analysts await Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.35 per share. PEI’s profit will be $21.71 million for 4.86 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality.

George Alburger is the director of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust. He not a long ago invested in 10,000 shares in the Pennsylvania-based company with the transaction value amounting to nearly $52,900 U.S. Dollars. This is based on the filing documented price of $5.3 for share. George Alburger currently has rights to 0.07% of the Company’s total market cap with ownership of 50,408 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares while 53 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings.

Among 6 analysts covering DR Horton (NYSE:DHI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. DR Horton has $5900 highest and $4500 lowest target. $52.71’s average target is 3.62% above currents $50.87 stock price. DR Horton had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Tuesday, September 17 report. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Susquehanna. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy”. The stock of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by JMP Securities. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy”.

First Manhattan Company decreased Compass Dvrsfd Hlds (NYSE:CODI) stake by 33,100 shares to 1,000 valued at $19,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) stake by 175,480 shares and now owns 2,759 shares. Worldpay Inc was reduced too.

