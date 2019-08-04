GeoPark Limited (GPRK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

This is a contrast between GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark Limited 18 1.79 N/A 1.13 16.92 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 13 0.69 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates GeoPark Limited and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark Limited 0.00% 56.4% 8.6% Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -5.7%

Volatility & Risk

GeoPark Limited is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.63 beta. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s 1.43 beta is the reason why it is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of GeoPark Limited is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than GeoPark Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for GeoPark Limited and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark Limited 0 0 2 3.00 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

$24.25 is GeoPark Limited’s average target price while its potential upside is 32.08%. On the other hand, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s potential upside is 37.95% and its average target price is $14.25. Based on the data given earlier, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than GeoPark Limited, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both GeoPark Limited and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.6% and 98.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 46.62% of GeoPark Limited’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GeoPark Limited 5.25% 2.64% 25.49% 12.06% -9.46% 37.84% Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 3.47% -1.61% -9.14% -4.28% -31.91% 12.37%

For the past year GeoPark Limited has stronger performance than Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors GeoPark Limited beats Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. As of December 31, 2016, the company had working and/or economic interests in 26 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 73.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a drilling fleet of 202 marketable land-based drilling rigs. Its Pressure Pumping segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation and cementing for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic and nitrogen fracturing, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas and the Appalachian region. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. also manufactures and sells pipe handling components and related technology to drilling contractors in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.