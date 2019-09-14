GeoPark Limited (GPRK) and Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Comparing side by side

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration businesses, GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) and Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark Limited 17 1.68 N/A 1.13 16.92 Transocean Ltd. 7 1.14 N/A -3.91 0.00

Table 1 highlights GeoPark Limited and Transocean Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of GeoPark Limited and Transocean Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark Limited 0.00% 56.4% 8.6% Transocean Ltd. 0.00% -15.5% -7.9%

Volatility and Risk

GeoPark Limited has a 0.63 beta, while its volatility is 37.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Transocean Ltd.’s 72.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

GeoPark Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Transocean Ltd. are 2.7 and 2.4 respectively. Transocean Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to GeoPark Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered GeoPark Limited and Transocean Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Transocean Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

GeoPark Limited has an average target price of $26, and a 43.25% upside potential. On the other hand, Transocean Ltd.’s potential downside is -0.52% and its average target price is $5.7. The data provided earlier shows that GeoPark Limited appears more favorable than Transocean Ltd., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GeoPark Limited and Transocean Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.6% and 74.5%. Insiders held roughly 46.62% of GeoPark Limited’s shares. Comparatively, Transocean Ltd. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GeoPark Limited 5.25% 2.64% 25.49% 12.06% -9.46% 37.84% Transocean Ltd. 2.01% -5.74% -20.42% -30.03% -54.56% -12.39%

For the past year GeoPark Limited had bullish trend while Transocean Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors GeoPark Limited beats Transocean Ltd.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. As of December 31, 2016, the company had working and/or economic interests in 26 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 73.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, 7 harsh environment floaters, 3 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 10 high-specification jackups. The company serves government-controlled oil companies and independent oil companies. Transocean Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is based in Vernier, Switzerland.