GeoPark Limited (GPRK) and Obsidian Energy Ltd. (NYSE:OBE) Contrasting side by side

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) and Obsidian Energy Ltd. (NYSE:OBE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark Limited 18 1.55 N/A 1.13 16.92 Obsidian Energy Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see GeoPark Limited and Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark Limited 0.00% 56.4% 8.6% Obsidian Energy Ltd. 0.00% -15.3% -10.6%

Volatility & Risk

GeoPark Limited is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.63 beta. From a competition point of view, Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a 3.19 beta which is 219.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

GeoPark Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Obsidian Energy Ltd. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. GeoPark Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown GeoPark Limited and Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark Limited 0 0 2 3.00 Obsidian Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

GeoPark Limited’s consensus target price is $24.25, while its potential upside is 42.31%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both GeoPark Limited and Obsidian Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 34.6% and 32.1% respectively. About 46.62% of GeoPark Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GeoPark Limited 5.25% 2.64% 25.49% 12.06% -9.46% 37.84% Obsidian Energy Ltd. 7.92% -5.22% -45.63% -61.34% -85.45% -61.36%

For the past year GeoPark Limited had bullish trend while Obsidian Energy Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

GeoPark Limited beats Obsidian Energy Ltd. on 9 of the 9 factors.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. As of December 31, 2016, the company had working and/or economic interests in 26 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 73.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. It primarily holds interest in the Cardium Resource Play that covers an area of approximately 400 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River Resource Play covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking Resource Play that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in north-central Alberta. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.