GeoPark Limited (GPRK) and Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Comparison side by side

Both GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) and Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark Limited 18 1.65 N/A 1.13 16.92 Cenovus Energy Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for GeoPark Limited and Cenovus Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) and Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark Limited 0.00% 56.4% 8.6% Cenovus Energy Inc. 0.00% -10.5% -5%

Volatility & Risk

GeoPark Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.63 beta. Competitively, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s 1.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

GeoPark Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Cenovus Energy Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for GeoPark Limited and Cenovus Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark Limited 0 0 2 3.00 Cenovus Energy Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

$24.25 is GeoPark Limited’s average price target while its potential upside is 43.83%. On the other hand, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s potential upside is 28.96% and its average price target is $11. The data provided earlier shows that GeoPark Limited appears more favorable than Cenovus Energy Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both GeoPark Limited and Cenovus Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.6% and 73.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 46.62% of GeoPark Limited’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Cenovus Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GeoPark Limited 5.25% 2.64% 25.49% 12.06% -9.46% 37.84% Cenovus Energy Inc. -0.64% 4.39% -1.17% 15.57% -7.85% 32.01%

For the past year GeoPark Limited has stronger performance than Cenovus Energy Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors GeoPark Limited beats Cenovus Energy Inc.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. As of December 31, 2016, the company had working and/or economic interests in 26 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 73.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

Cenovus Energy Inc. develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in Canada. Its Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segmentÂ’s bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake. This segment also holds the Athabasca natural gas assets. The companyÂ’s Conventional segment engages in the development and production of conventional crude oil, NGLs, and natural gas in Alberta and Saskatchewan in Canada. This segment also holds the carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery project at Weyburn; and has a land base with production in the Deep Basin, including a liquids-rich natural gas fairway in Alberta and British Columbia. Its Refining and Marketing segment transports, sells, and refines crude oil into petroleum and chemical products. This segment owns a 50% interest ownership in two refineries in the United States; owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta; and markets third-party purchases and sales of product. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.