Geodrill Limited (GEO) Analysts See $0.07 EPS; Rodgers Brothers Has Upped Its F5 Networks (FFIV) Stake

Analysts expect Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) to report $0.07 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter's $0.06 EPS. T_GEO's profit would be $3.07 million giving it 5.43 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Geodrill Limited's analysts see 75.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.52. About 1,355 shares traded. Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased F5 Networks (FFIV) stake by 22.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rodgers Brothers Inc acquired 2,850 shares as F5 Networks (FFIV)’s stock declined 14.25%. The Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 15,261 shares with $2.40M value, up from 12,411 last quarter. F5 Networks now has $8.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $146.08. About 368,419 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to various mining companies with exploration, development, and production activities in West Africa and the African Copper belt. The company has market cap of $66.73 million. The firm offers reverse circulation , core, air-core, directional, RC grade control, and water borehole drilling services. It has a 152 P/E ratio. It operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, RC/grade control, and air-core drill rigs; boosters and auxiliary compressors; and various support vehicles, such as pick-up trucks, MAN trucks and other trucks, purpose-built crawler-mounted support vehicles, and Bell tractors.

Among 7 analysts covering F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. F5 Networks had 18 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform” on Thursday, January 17. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by RBC Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by DA Davidson. The stock of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, April 1. The stock of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 29 by PiperJaffray. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.05% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 17,600 shares. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited Company has invested 0.02% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Ajo Ltd Partnership accumulated 116,398 shares. Moreover, Bridgewater Assocs LP has 0.1% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Moreover, Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 2,300 shares. Rodgers Brothers invested in 0.68% or 15,261 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.26% or 122,665 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) invested in 7 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa holds 0.04% or 27,579 shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership reported 2,540 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 50 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Company invested in 0.1% or 16,000 shares. Da Davidson & invested in 9,039 shares. Td Asset Management owns 69,292 shares.