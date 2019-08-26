Geode Capital Management Upped Holding in Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) as Market Value Rose; Brown Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Icon Plc (ICLR) as Share Value Rose

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 3,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 358,050 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.90 million, up from 354,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $154.23. About 103,675 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M; 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 06/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ICON Announces Launch of Government and Public Health Solutions to Support Global Public Health; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 78,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.87M, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $108.72. About 972,886 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Close in Six to Nine Months, Subject to Approval by Frutarom Shareholders, Regulatory Clearance and Other Closing Conditions; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS SEES FY REPORTED SALES CHANGE +3% TO +5%; 07/05/2018 – Flavor Giant IFF Goes Natural in $6.4 Billion Deal; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics, sources say [21:10 BST10 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS M&A CALL BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Be Double-Digit Accretive to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in Second Full Year; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO MAINTAIN QTRLY DIV CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC IFF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $168; 15/05/2018 – IFF NEEDS TO EDUCATE U.S. INVESTORS ABOUT FRUTAROM: IFF CEO

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers 08/05: (LONE) (NPTN) (DCO) Higher; (AVID) (EVBG) (IFF) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Deadline: October 11, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. â€“ IFF – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: FRED LB IFF: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Stockhouse” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues its Investigation on Behalf of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Investors (IFF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 8,488 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Huntington Bank reported 1,077 shares. Washington Trust State Bank stated it has 0.12% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). California Pub Employees Retirement reported 480,206 shares stake. Fmr Ltd has invested 0.04% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 3,450 shares. 171,296 are owned by Menora Mivtachim. Markel Corporation has invested 0.14% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com owns 2,850 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northeast Invest Management stated it has 0.04% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Moreover, Voya Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 49,892 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 7,559 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability reported 4,594 shares. 700 are owned by First Manhattan. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Inc Ltd accumulated 23,500 shares.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tsla 1.25 03/01/21 (Prn) by 2.50 million shares to 5.00M shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 250,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).

More notable recent ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ERFSF vs. ICLR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ERFSF vs. ICLR: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At ICON Public Limited Company’s (NASDAQ:ICLR) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea’s Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Martin Zweig – 8/18/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 32,655 shares to 3.63M shares, valued at $63.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 38,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,344 shares, and cut its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH).