Geode Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) as Market Value Declined; B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Cut Its Post Hldgs (POST) Holding by $435,564; Stock Declined

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 3,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 13,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 17,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $99.69. About 651,598 shares traded or 13.67% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Files Confidential Draft Registration for Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 02/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $350M; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Adj EPS $1.06; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS PLANS IPO OF PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 88,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 2.60M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.47 million, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $75.27. About 1.25M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 215 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.02% stake. B And T Management Dba Alpha Management reported 13,975 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 53,561 shares. Regions Fincl has 1,854 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tortoise Inv Management Lc reported 46 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signature Est And Investment Advsr holds 12,325 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd has 0.13% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 3,000 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 158,559 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Beck Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.48% or 9,082 shares. Van Den Berg Management I Inc accumulated 91,753 shares. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Jane Street Group Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Moreover, Fort Ltd Partnership has 0.19% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 8,505 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% or 830 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 8.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.08 per share. POST’s profit will be $83.28M for 21.30 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Post Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $254.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 5,520 shares to 120,416 shares, valued at $8.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 32,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley National Advisers Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 32 shares. Benedict Financial has invested 0.15% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Chesley Taft & Assoc Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 15,480 shares in its portfolio. 94,488 are held by Sei. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Chilton Investment Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.1% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Goldman Sachs Grp owns 960,119 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Platinum Ltd accumulated 1.93 million shares or 3.75% of the stock. Bp Public Limited Liability Corp invested in 20,000 shares. Moreover, Maplelane Capital Ltd Liability has 0.61% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 265,000 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.05% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Acg Wealth has 0.09% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Hillsdale Invest has 0.04% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 5,280 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 23,301 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 22.53% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.82 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $235.99 million for 13.35 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

