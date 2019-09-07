Geode Capital Management Trimmed Its P G & E (PCG) Holding by $100.61 Million as Stock Price Declined; Fiserv (FISV) Shares Rose While Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Increased Its Stake

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 9,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 186,831 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49 million, up from 177,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $108.62. About 3.22M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV)

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in P G & E Corp (PCG) by 85.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 5.92M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.56 million, down from 6.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 6.21M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fiserv’s Incredible Run Is Not Over – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RYT, FISV, QRVO, LRCX: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “IFA 2019: Presenting SoftPOS – A Solution that Turns Smartphones and Tablets into a Contactless Payment Terminal – Business Wire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fiserv’s new kiosk reads palms for biometric identification – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 231,499 were reported by North Point Port Managers Oh. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ferguson Wellman holds 0.03% or 9,116 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,312 shares. 3,608 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp reported 0.04% stake. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech has invested 0.15% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Hills Savings Bank has 1.89% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). State Street Corporation has 0.11% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 16.59 million shares. Btc Cap Management invested 0.81% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc has 4,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.11% or 120,386 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Gp reported 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Leuthold Gp Limited owns 89,287 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. 182,289 were reported by Echo Street Mgmt Limited Co.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $904.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 11,470 shares to 45,253 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,336 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stanley Druckenmiller’s Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “PG&E Shares Tank After New Bankruptcy Rulings – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PG&E Issues Update on Offers for Committed Financing for Plan of Reorganization – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “2 Utilities Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E wildfire payment bill dead for now, complicating restructure effort – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $492.32 million for 2.71 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn Virginia Corp by 16,781 shares to 162,346 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orthofix Medical Inc by 6,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).