Geode Capital Management Trimmed Its Louisiana (LPX) Stake; Bcb Bancorp (nj (BCBP) Shorts Increased By 6.92%

Bcb Bancorp Inc (nj (NASDAQ:BCBP) had an increase of 6.92% in short interest. BCBP’s SI was 208,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.92% from 195,200 shares previously. With 20,400 avg volume, 10 days are for Bcb Bancorp Inc (nj (NASDAQ:BCBP)’s short sellers to cover BCBP’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.81. About 24,208 shares traded or 14.83% up from the average. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) has declined 13.60% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.60% the S&P500. Some Historical BCBP News: 29/03/2018 – BCB SEES 2020 CPI AT 4% IN MKT OUTLOOK; WAS 4.1%: CPI REPORT; 13/04/2018 – BCB’S GOLDFAJN: LOWER KEY RATE HAS HELPED ECONOMIC RECOVERY; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BCB AUCTIONS $2B IN 1ST FX CREDIT LINE OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – MEIRELLES: LAST BCB RATE DECISION `VERY INMPORTANT’; 10/04/2018 – BRAZIL BCB PRESIDENT ILAN GOLDFAJN CONCLUDES REMARKS; 26/04/2018 – BCB’S DAMASO: FINTECHS TO HAVE SIMPLER AUTHORIZATION PROCESS; 14/05/2018 – BCB’S CHANGE ON SWAPS NOT CONNECTED TO KEY RATE POLICY:RABOBANK; 10/04/2018 – BCB’S GOLDFAJN: INFLATION IS CONVERGING TO TARGET; 29/03/2018 – BCB SAYS INFLATION SCENARIO HAS BEEN MORE BENIGN THAN EXPECTED; 27/03/2018 – BCB: GLOBAL ECONOMIC SCENARIO HAS BEEN FAVORABLE

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased Louisiana (LPX) stake by 0.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 18,791 shares as Louisiana (LPX)’s stock rose 5.49%. The Geode Capital Management Llc holds 1.98M shares with $48.34 million value, down from 2.00M last quarter. Louisiana now has $2.61B valuation. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $21.93. About 1.90 million shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests invested 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.09% or 65,251 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 510,231 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 73,901 shares. The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 56,310 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Moreover, Profund Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 15,357 shares. Hawk Ridge Limited Partnership has 4.17% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 31,930 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% or 91,104 shares in its portfolio.

Geode Capital Management Llc increased Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) stake by 9,658 shares to 281,793 valued at $19.69 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Helen Of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) stake by 28,880 shares and now owns 395,750 shares. Cnx Resources Corp was raised too.

More notable recent Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $21,795 activity. $9,205 worth of stock was bought by Keating Thomas on Tuesday, March 19. BROGAN JOSEPH J also bought $699,991 worth of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) shares. Robbins Spencer B. also bought $126,400 worth of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) on Monday, February 25. 3,955 shares were bought by Brogan John J., worth $49,991 on Monday, February 25. Shares for $49,991 were bought by Lesler Michael on Monday, February 25. LYGA JOSEPH also bought $50,560 worth of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) on Monday, February 25. DiDomenico Vincent Jr bought $1.26M worth of stock or 100,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.74, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold BCB Bancorp, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.60 million shares or 2.99% less from 4.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated, California-based fund reported 30,900 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0% or 52,162 shares. Banc Funds Llc invested in 0.42% or 420,996 shares. 4,996 were accumulated by Barclays Public Lc. Moreover, Whittier Tru has 0% invested in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 19,800 shares in its portfolio. 21,899 are owned by Millennium Limited Liability Company. New Jersey-based Bessemer Gru has invested 0% in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). 9,576 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase & Company. Moreover, Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0% invested in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt holds 0.03% or 11,900 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) for 19,377 shares. Bridgeway Cap holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) for 153,312 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Company owns 0.06% invested in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) for 17,560 shares.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking services and products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $194.40 million. The firm offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It has a 9.8 P/E ratio. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services.