Geode Capital Management Trimmed Borgwarner (BWA) Stake by $1.48 Million as Shares Declined; Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Lifted Its Holding in Tjx Cos New (TJX) as Market Value Rose

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 41,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 32,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.95. About 391,489 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 38,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 3.15 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.86 million, down from 3.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.29. About 253,384 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natera Inc by 46,696 shares to 509,725 shares, valued at $10.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 228,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Src Energy Inc.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $152.64 million for 11.00 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank stated it has 694,802 shares. Waddell & Reed Finance reported 2.57 million shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Nwq Invest Lc reported 720,481 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Stifel Financial Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt stated it has 2% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Twin Cap Incorporated invested 0.1% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). The Delaware-based Dupont Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Citigroup invested in 0.01% or 195,084 shares. Fairpointe Cap holds 0.07% or 53,580 shares in its portfolio. Federated Incorporated Pa accumulated 0.05% or 512,406 shares. Meeder Asset has 19,977 shares. Glenmede Communication Na owns 24,557 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 76,738 shares.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,640 shares to 39,245 shares, valued at $7.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 33,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,824 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).