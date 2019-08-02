Geode Capital Management Stake in Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Has Lifted by $4.74 Million as Valuation Rose; Old National Bancorp Raised Its Suntrust Bks (STI) Stake by $1.12 Million

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 18,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 195,130 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, up from 176,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $64. About 3.16M shares traded or 23.47% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 14/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 08/05/2018 – Nautilus Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 11/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – CoreCivic Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14-15; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST EFFICIENCY RATIO TO FALL BELOW 60% IN NEXT 12 MOS: CEO; 08/05/2018 – LPL Financial at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 17/05/2018 – MB Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 24

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 64,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.44 million, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $75.36. About 680,638 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with; 02/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (R&D) $530 MLN TO $580 MLN; 20/03/2018 – FDA expands approval of Adcetris for first-line treatment of Stage III or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with che; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS: CASCADIAN THERAPEUTICS TENDER OFFER COMPLETE; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage lll or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 NON-CASH COSTS $95 MLN TO $105 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Seattle Genetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGEN); 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS SEES COMPLETING ACQUISITION MARCH 9

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 19,926 shares to 24,866 shares, valued at $483,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 11,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,953 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Mgmt reported 122,617 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp Inc Lp holds 16,270 shares. 7,047 are owned by Hbk Sorce Advisory. Whittier Tru Com holds 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 3,222 shares. First Republic Inv Management reported 95,062 shares. The California-based United Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.22% or 534,776 shares. New England And Mngmt reported 0.76% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Dana Invest Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Azimuth Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 35,683 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability invested in 292,221 shares. Anchor Capital Limited Company owns 466,619 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Buckhead Management Ltd Com reported 0.57% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 497,776 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Norinchukin Bancshares The has 0.03% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 36,367 shares.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 22,007 shares to 573,608 shares, valued at $67.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 850,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18.62M shares, and cut its stake in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest invested 0.03% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 972 shares. Creative Planning owns 16,559 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trexquant Investment Lp invested in 19,447 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 40,715 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Morgan Stanley owns 0.01% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 361,311 shares. 123,634 are held by Principal. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp holds 0% or 27,182 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership has 2,289 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Mellon accumulated 0.01% or 455,784 shares. Blackrock owns 9.20M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Northeast Financial Consultants reported 0.04% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). 17,694 were accumulated by Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) owns 339 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) or 446,210 shares.