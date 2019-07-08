Geode Capital Management Stake in Cvr Energy (CVI) Has Decreased as Valuation Rose; Manning & Napier (MN) Shareholder Mendon Capital Advisors Lowered Stake

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (CVI) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 115,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 295,793 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19 million, down from 411,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvr Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $51.94. About 322,441 shares traded. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has risen 8.41% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Raises Quarterly Dividend to 75c Vs. 50c; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Tracy Jackson Chief Fincl Officer; 02/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY NAMES TRACY JACKSON CFO; 29/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump advisers urge him to leave biofuel reforms to Congress; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Matt Bley Chief Acctg Officer and Corporate Controller; 27/04/2018 – CVI INVESTMENTS INC REPORTS 9.9 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN INPIXON AS OF APRIL 20 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC – VALUE OF EXCHANGE OFFER IS $27.63 PER COMMON UNIT; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Intends to Commence Offering to Exchange for Up to 37.2 Million Units of CVR Refining; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY – AS OF OFFER DATE, CO & AFFILIATES (INCLUDING AFFILIATES OF ICAHN ENTERPRISES) BENEFICIALLY OWNED ABOUT 69.8% OF UNITS OF CVR REFINING; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Boosts Dividend By 50% — MarketWatch

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Manning & Napier Inc (MN) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 654,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 853,878 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Manning & Napier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.96M market cap company. It closed at $1.8 lastly. It is down 30.31% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MN News: 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER – BOARD ACTIVELY PURSUING APPOINTMENT OF PERMANENT CEO; 02/05/2018 – Manning & Napier 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 08/03/2018 Manning & Napier, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Manning & Napier: Bd Pursuing Appointment of Permanent CEO From Internal, External Candidates; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER INC – WILLIAM MANNING WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Manning & Napier: Beth Galusha, Chief Acctg Officer and Treasurer, Is Retiring; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER INC – INTERIM OFFICE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO BE FILLED BY CHARLES STAMEY; 12/03/2018 – Manning & Napier: Office of CEO Responsible for Day-To-Day Management; 02/05/2018 – Manning & Napier 1Q Rev $42.2M; 28/03/2018 – Manning & Napier, Inc. Appoints Paul J. Battaglia, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer

Analysts await Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. MN’s profit will be $643,511 for 11.25 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Manning & Napier, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Oak Bancshares Inc by 161,752 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $17.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Origin Bancorp Inc by 429,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 546,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 7.44 million shares or 1.86% less from 7.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 1,200 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp reported 105,789 shares. Spark Invest Limited Liability Company holds 20,295 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN). Millennium Ltd Company owns 122,029 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested 0% in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 11,140 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 90 shares. 11,900 were accumulated by Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc New York. Boothbay Fund Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) for 36,036 shares. Northern Tru invested in 0% or 28,768 shares. Fmr Ltd Co stated it has 900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mendon Advisors Corporation has invested 0.22% in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 22 shares. Tudor Et Al has invested 0% in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN).

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 204,845 shares to 2.66M shares, valued at $579.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commscope Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 108,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK).