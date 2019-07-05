Geode Capital Management Stake In Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Was Has Upped; Howland Capital Management Has Upped Tjx Cos New (TJX) Position by $3.29 Million

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 96,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.78 million, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.78. About 657,948 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has risen 31.78% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.35% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 05/04/2018 – BioCryst Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – BioCryst Short-Interest Ratio Rises 96% to 25 Days; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Special Meeting of Stockholders Scheduled for May 9, 2018; 01/05/2018 – BioCryst Receives European Medicines Agency Approval for ALPIVAB for the Treatment of Influenza; 29/05/2018 – BioCryst Announces Presentation of Additional Analyses of the APeX-1 Clinical Trial of BCX7353 at the 2018 European Academy of; 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST & IDERA: SPECIAL MEETINGS TO BE HELD ON JULY 10; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Idera Pharmaceuticals Reschedule Meetings to Vote on Proposed Merger; 02/04/2018 – ldera Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement in Connection with Pending Merger with BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 01/05/2018 – BIOCRYST GETS EMA OK FOR ALPIVAB™ FOR TREATMENT OF INFLUENZA; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST BOARD RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE FOR IDERA MERGER

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 62,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 495,475 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.36M, up from 433,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $54.64. About 1.88M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 1.59% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Picton Mahoney Asset Management reported 58,025 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Aviva Pcl holds 0.28% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 772,967 shares. Windward Management Com Ca reported 1.71% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Peoples Financial Ser Corporation invested in 200 shares. First Financial Bank reported 148,307 shares stake. Iberiabank holds 142,111 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Nomura Incorporated invested in 0.27% or 1.21M shares. Sasco Capital Ct holds 1.88% or 376,079 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 7,763 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Com has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Monetary accumulated 2,000 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 413,477 shares. 1.69M were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Colonial Advsrs holds 0.48% or 47,842 shares.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 27,403 shares to 7,375 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 484,816 shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $194,693 activity. ASELAGE STEVE bought 3,000 shares worth $10,710. The insider STAAB THOMAS R II sold $49,250.