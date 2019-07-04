Geode Capital Management Stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Raised by $9.56 Million as Share Value Declined; Coresite Realty (COR) Stake Has Lifted by Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 120,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.08M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.77M, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $87.59. About 1.06M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (COR) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 6,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,080 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28M, up from 145,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $120.05. About 101,133 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has risen 8.67% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q FFO $1.27/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Pnc Financial Ser Grp Incorporated stated it has 21,094 shares. Payden Rygel owns 0.05% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 6,790 shares. Oakbrook Lc reported 2,225 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Bahl & Gaynor invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Voya Invest Mgmt holds 25,563 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 5,628 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Nordea Inv Management Ab holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 44,897 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Quantbot LP invested in 0.02% or 2,300 shares. D E Shaw & reported 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR).

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 8,275 shares to 211,991 shares, valued at $8.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Origin Bancorp Inc by 9,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,275 shares, and cut its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutio (NYSE:BR) by 80,523 shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $174.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 113,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.65M shares, and cut its stake in Cia Saneamento Basico De (NYSE:SBS).