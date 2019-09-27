Geode Capital Management Raised Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by $36.06 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Grisanti Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Visa (V) as Market Value Rose

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 19.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 6,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 25,692 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46M, down from 31,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $172.94. About 3.93M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 371,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 17.90 million shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74 billion, up from 17.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $106.71. About 1.93M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 11/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.23 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

