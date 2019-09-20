Geode Capital Management Raised Its Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stake by $14.10 Million; Share Price Rose; Sawgrass Asset Management Stake in Danaher Com (DHR) Has Decreased as Share Value Rose

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Com (DHR) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 3,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 241,716 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.55 million, down from 245,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $145.75. About 2.55 million shares traded or 14.25% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 165,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 2.24M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.80 million, up from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $84.63. About 1.25 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc Com by 75,995 shares to 120,830 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fti Consulting Inc Com (NYSE:FCN) by 3,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc Com.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97 million for 31.68 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Cap Advsr Incorporated holds 45,879 shares. Fort Point Capital Ptnrs holds 0.15% or 2,731 shares in its portfolio. Hartford has 31,219 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co owns 22,518 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Dupont Mngmt Corp has invested 0.47% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.06% or 37,900 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Hugh Johnson Limited Com owns 34,602 shares. Moreover, Stralem And has 3.58% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). North Point Managers Oh stated it has 141,903 shares or 3.72% of all its holdings. Finemark Bank Trust invested in 76,301 shares. Hamilton Point Advsrs invested in 2.62% or 42,904 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Co reported 20,989 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 524,261 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio.

