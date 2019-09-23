Geode Capital Management Raised By $1.34 Million Its Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Stake; United American Securities Has Boosted Boeing Co Com (BA) Position By $826,280

Geode Capital Management Llc increased Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) stake by 8.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Geode Capital Management Llc acquired 33,612 shares as Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK)’s stock rose 4.23%. The Geode Capital Management Llc holds 427,554 shares with $17.26 million value, up from 393,942 last quarter. Gibraltar Industries Inc now has $1.49B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.17. About 48,131 shares traded. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) has declined 1.57% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ROCK News: 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries 1Q EPS 26c; 28/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS 52c-Adj EPS 57c; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q EPS 48c-EPS 53c; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q Rev $257M-$267M; 09/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC – MAINTAINS GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Buys Into Gibraltar Industries; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC ROCK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.96 TO $2.08

United American Securities Inc increased Boeing Co Com (BA) stake by 41.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. United American Securities Inc acquired 2,270 shares as Boeing Co Com (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The United American Securities Inc holds 7,735 shares with $2.82M value, up from 5,465 last quarter. Boeing Co Com now has $213.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $379.05. About 1.97M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – Boeing 737-400F to Offer Greater Flexibility and Support Rapid Growth of Azul’s Cargo Unit; 17/04/2018 – China to open auto market as trade tensions simmer; 25/04/2018 – Boeing profit rises 57 percent; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES UPWARD PRESSURE ON 737 PRODUCTOON – CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – China Southern places $3.6 billion Boeing 737 MAX order for Xiamen Airlines subsidiary; 28/03/2018 – Greece’s Aegean Picks Airbus Over Boeing for $3.5 Billion Order; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP CLOSER, NOT IMMINENT, WITH NEW PLAN: RTRS; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR F/A-18 JETS; 05/03/2018 – Boeing executive rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 28/03/2018 – Boeing says it detected a ‘limited intrusion’ of malware into some of its systems

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Big Boeing 737 Problem – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Rose Portfolio Big Trim Of Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “For Boeing, Ugly Is The New Normal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Difficulties for Boeing Stock Are Priced In – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $434.50’s average target is 14.63% above currents $379.05 stock price. Boeing had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 25 by Wolfe Research. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, May 13 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold ROCK shares while 44 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 31.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Gibraltar Industries, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ROCK) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sutter Rock Capital to Ring the NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Rock documentary on The Band to kick off Toronto Film Festival – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Duluth Holdings Announces Grand Opening of its 56th Store in Round Rock, Texas – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

