Geode Capital Management Raised Bristol (BMY) Position By $180.84 Million; Comgest Global Investors Sas Lowered By $396,000 Its Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holding

Geode Capital Management Llc increased Bristol (BMY) stake by 18.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Geode Capital Management Llc acquired 3.85M shares as Bristol (BMY)’s stock declined 8.53%. The Geode Capital Management Llc holds 24.16 million shares with $1.15B value, up from 20.32M last quarter. Bristol now has $72.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.15. About 9.84M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 23/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Thu, 4/5/2018, 7:30 PM; 24/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/24/2018, 6:00 PM; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOMMENDING AP; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO LOWER SHARE OWNERSHIP THRESHOLD TO CALL SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED; 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) stake by 4.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 3,000 shares as Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)’s stock rose 13.61%. The Comgest Global Investors Sas holds 68,900 shares with $9.16M value, down from 71,900 last quarter. Verisk Analytics Inc now has $24.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $152.51. About 403,379 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable

Among 4 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verisk Analytics had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Sell” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability holds 0.21% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 1,339 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.09% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 31,810 shares. Conning Incorporated has 2,730 shares. Foundry Prns holds 0.01% or 2,027 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 5,486 shares in its portfolio. 14 are owned by Camarda Financial Lc. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 275,506 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Co has invested 0.11% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). The New Jersey-based Prudential Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Conestoga Capital Advsr Llc accumulated 6,877 shares. Echo Street Capital Management Llc reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Mariner Limited Liability Corporation, a Kansas-based fund reported 1,847 shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 0.03% stake. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Com reported 343,149 shares.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $181.67 million for 34.35 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 12,200 shares to 310,376 valued at $81.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 234,200 shares and now owns 2.56M shares. Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was raised too.

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) stake by 192,204 shares to 4.06 million valued at $181.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cola European Partners stake by 58,064 shares and now owns 741,041 shares. Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 20. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, June 13 with “Neutral”. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $63 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Friday, May 3.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II, worth $236,440.