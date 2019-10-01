Geode Capital Management Position in Weis Markets (WMK) Cut by $330,372 as Share Price Declined; First Eagle Investment Management Lifted Its Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by $35.73 Million

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Weis Markets Inc (WMK) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 9,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.21% . The institutional investor held 187,733 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84M, down from 196,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weis Markets Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.8. About 56,076 shares traded. Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) has declined 29.77% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WMK News: 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES WERE UP 1.2 PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS 4Q REV. $883.7M; 25/04/2018 – EXPANSION TO FOCUS ON SHANGHAI AND HONG KONG FOR NOW: WEIS; 22/03/2018 – Weis Markets Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, ADJUSTED FOR HOLIDAY SHIFT, INCREASED 1.5 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Weis Markets Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMK); 09/05/2018 – Weis Markets Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 19 Days; 13/03/2018 – Weis Markets 4Q Net $63.7M; 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC – QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE $49.3 MLN DECREASE IN DEFERRED INCOME TAX DUE TO U.S. GOVERNMENT ENACTING TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 07/05/2018 – WEIS MARKETS 1Q REV. $876.11B

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 1.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 44.34M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17B, up from 42.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 1.56M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Kbc Gp Nv has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 71,539 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.11M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Vanguard Gp holds 107.72M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Charter Co, New Hampshire-based fund reported 10,700 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Com (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Farmers Merchants invested in 26,760 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 115,039 shares in its portfolio. 12,400 were accumulated by Milestone Grp Incorporated. Parsons Cap Ri owns 0.12% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 43,093 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 41,573 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Sumitomo Life Com has invested 0.18% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cleararc Capital Inc accumulated 0.09% or 11,120 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv accumulated 240,808 shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Financial Counselors accumulated 66,687 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $37.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 55,785 shares to 13.06M shares, valued at $641.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 189,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,300 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Pharmceticls I.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $413.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 11,664 shares to 41,385 shares, valued at $25.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 35,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (NYSE:RLH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold WMK shares while 34 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 11.06 million shares or 6.66% more from 10.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0% in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Morgan Stanley stated it has 16,460 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Ltd reported 0.01% in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Parametric Portfolio Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 1,250 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) for 393,141 shares. Moreover, Zebra Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 0.28% invested in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) for 18,667 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) for 80,223 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 279,646 shares. 151,725 were reported by Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated. 12,000 are owned by Alberta Invest Mgmt. Citigroup Inc holds 2,437 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 8,071 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $91,420 activity. Another trade for 600 shares valued at $22,770 was made by BAILEY WAYNE S on Tuesday, May 21. Schertle Kurt A bought $38,570 worth of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) on Wednesday, May 29.