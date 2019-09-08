Geode Capital Management Lowered Its Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Holding by $1.50 Million; Share Value Declined; Vantage Investment Partners Lifted Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $1.68 Million

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 8,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 447,021 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.91 million, up from 438,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 22/05/2018 – Pricing Solutions: Apple’s #pricing mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by Others, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 06/04/2018 – Apple says repeal of U.S. EPA carbon plan would threaten investments; 26/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on new device family under codename ‘Star’ [u]; 30/03/2018 – AAPL/@theyeezymafia: YEEZY SOUND RADIO HOSTED BY KANYE WEST AIRING ON @Beats1 SUNDAY APRIL 1ST MIDNIGHT PST 3 AM EST FOOL GMT; 23/04/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO APPLE’S ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY COMPANY SHAZAM; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hibbett Sports Inc (HIBB) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 68,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 248,611 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, down from 316,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hibbett Sports Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $15.49. About 653,917 shares traded. Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has declined 22.20% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIBB News: 27/04/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS – AMOUNT OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS $30 MLN AND IS EFFECTIVE APRIL 25, 2018 THROUGH APRIL 30, 2019; 08/03/2018 Hibbett Sports Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 4.7% of Hibbett Sports; 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.65 TO $1.95; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports 4Q EPS 51c; 01/05/2018 – Hibbett Sports Introduces New Mobile App Plus Chance To Win Free Sneakers For A Year; 25/05/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O FY SHR VIEW $1.85 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16.50 FROM $13.50; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Hibbett Sports May Face Pressure, Industry Sales Fall; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports Ended 4Q With $73.5M of Available Cash and Cash Equivalents

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22,098 shares to 31,369 shares, valued at $55.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emg (EMB) by 8,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,525 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Etf (EWZ).

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 147,407 shares to 2.51 million shares, valued at $215.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 5,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Axcelis Technologies Inc.

