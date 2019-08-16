Geode Capital Management Lowered Its Burlington Stores (BURL) Stake; Gmt Capital Trimmed Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Holding By $10.28 Million

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) stake by 0.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 5,336 shares as Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)’s stock rose 6.27%. The Geode Capital Management Llc holds 690,536 shares with $108.11M value, down from 695,872 last quarter. Burlington Stores Inc now has $11.45B valuation. The stock increased 2.35% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $172.58. About 449,649 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Burlington Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BURL); 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Net $82.6M; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 91C TO 95C, EST. 92C; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE REDUCED UTX, PBYI, FB, WFC, BURL IN 1Q: 13F

Gmt Capital Corp decreased Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) stake by 13.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gmt Capital Corp sold 380,700 shares as Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ)’s stock declined 12.65%. The Gmt Capital Corp holds 2.51 million shares with $68.89M value, down from 2.89 million last quarter. Canadian Nat Res Ltd now has $28.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.46. About 1.25M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid

Among 10 analysts covering Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Burlington Stores has $201 highest and $131 lowest target. $171.09’s average target is -0.86% below currents $172.58 stock price. Burlington Stores had 21 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. Credit Suisse maintained Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) rating on Friday, March 8. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $175 target. The stock of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Thursday, February 28. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by M Partners. Wedbush maintained Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) on Friday, March 8 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by DA Davidson.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scopus Asset Lp stated it has 2.07% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Sei Investments invested in 0.02% or 34,478 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation has 0% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 522 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 33,964 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 20,200 shares. Seatown Hldgs Pte Limited holds 1.31% or 71,000 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability holds 32,707 shares. Stifel Financial Corp stated it has 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.02% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) or 191,660 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 3,840 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag invested in 0.03% or 4,591 shares. Moreover, Northern Corp has 0.02% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 108,337 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BURL’s profit will be $76.32 million for 37.52 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Burlington Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.73% negative EPS growth.

Geode Capital Management Llc increased Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) stake by 53,222 shares to 1.08M valued at $18.92M in 2019Q1. It also upped Invitation Homes Inc stake by 849,245 shares and now owns 4.47 million shares. Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) was raised too.

