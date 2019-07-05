Geode Capital Management Lowered Best Buy Co (BBY) Position; LOCCITANE LUXEMBOURG ORDINARY SHARES LU (LCCTF) Shorts Down By 0.2%

LOCCITANE LUXEMBOURG ORDINARY SHARES LU (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) had a decrease of 0.2% in short interest. LCCTF’s SI was 152,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.2% from 152,400 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 254 days are for LOCCITANE LUXEMBOURG ORDINARY SHARES LU (OTCMKTS:LCCTF)’s short sellers to cover LCCTF’s short positions. It closed at $2.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) stake by 4.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 156,908 shares as Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)’s stock rose 14.07%. The Geode Capital Management Llc holds 3.48 million shares with $246.81 million value, down from 3.64M last quarter. Best Buy Co Inc now has $19.11B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $71.89. About 973,752 shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has declined 13.28% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: BEST BUY SAYS NOT UPDATING FULL-YEAR VIEWS; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON & BEST BUY TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Delivers Solid Start to Year as New Programs Take Root; 24/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Best Buy Spending to Fight Amazon; 21/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Best Buy has ceased ordering new smartphones from Huawei and will stop selling Huawei products once existing; 05/03/2018 BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $60; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS AMAZON AND CO SIGN EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 25/05/2018 – Best Buy: Don’t Touch That Omnichannel; 23/03/2018 – FCC chairman to be “proactive” on integrity of U.S. communications supply chain; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa

Among 10 analysts covering Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Best Buy Co had 19 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $88 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Sell” rating by CFRA given on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Loop Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup. Wedbush maintained it with “Hold” rating and $65 target in Friday, February 22 report.

Geode Capital Management Llc increased American Superconductor Corp stake by 56,151 shares to 180,372 valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Global Medical Reit Inc stake by 89,456 shares and now owns 290,906 shares. Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) was raised too.

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 8.79% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BBY’s profit will be $263.16 million for 18.15 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% stake. Merian Glob (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 297,496 shares. Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp holds 0.83% or 1.01 million shares. Cibc Asset invested in 0.01% or 28,718 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% or 1.44M shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.01% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) or 103,910 shares. Summit Group Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Com owns 0.07% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 5,700 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested in 2.08 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cipher LP has invested 0.27% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). 962,859 are held by Morgan Stanley. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Chevy Chase Tru Hldg has invested 0.06% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Huntington Bankshares, Ohio-based fund reported 1,369 shares. Cornerstone Inc holds 809 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 1.04 million shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio.