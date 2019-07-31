Geode Capital Management Increases Stake in Yum! Brands (YUM); Chartist Lowered Pultegroup (PHM) Holding by $643,103

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Pultegroup Inc (PHM) by 0.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 23 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,171 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.47M, down from 8,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Pultegroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $31.91. About 1.29 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 20.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 782,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.67 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465.26M, up from 3.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $113.22. About 509,301 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $246.79M for 8.86 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $119.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1,552 shares to 3,978 shares, valued at $441.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 209,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust (QQQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

