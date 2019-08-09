Geode Capital Management Increases Stake in National Bankshares Inc/Va (NKSH); Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Psagot Investment House LTD Boosted Its Stake by $571,983 as Share Price Rose

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in National Bankshares Inc/Va (NKSH) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 16,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% . The institutional investor held 79,170 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 62,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Bankshares Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 6,419 shares traded. National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) has declined 22.21% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NKSH News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Solera National Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLRK); 06/03/2018 Solera National Bancorp, Inc. Announces Capital Raise

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 36.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 5,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,253 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 14,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 14.02M shares traded or 53.76% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Chi(Fxi (FXI) by 31,539 shares to 460,093 shares, valued at $20.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Djia(Dia) (DIA) by 9,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,612 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Compan(Tjx) (NYSE:TJX).

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 42,984 shares to 3.47 million shares, valued at $586.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 70,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS).

