Geode Capital Management Increases Position in Iberiabank (IBKC); Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Holder Bridges Investment Management Decreased Its Position by $623,200 as Market Valuation Rose

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 34,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 755,909 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.21M, up from 720,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $70. About 30,007 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.43; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK – TOTAL COST OF BRANCH CONSOLIDATIONS EXPECTED TO BE EARNED BACK THROUGH NON-INTEREST EXPENSE REDUCTIONS WITHIN 2-YEAR PERIOD; 23/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces Branch Closures And Consolidations; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Net $63.6M; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) by 30.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 19,024 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 27,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $92.6. About 337,559 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Financial Results, Capital Returns; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q REV LESS TRANSACTION EXP $1.2B, EST. $1.22B; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY IMPACT 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS OR CAPITAL RETURNS; 30/03/2018 – NYSE IN TALKS TO BUY CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE- WSJ, CITING; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL COMMODITIES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – ICE Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – NYSE appoints Stacey Cunningham as first female president; 14/03/2018 – U.S. regulator approves pilot program to cut exchange fees, rebates

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “NYSE Owner to Offer Futures Paying Out in Bitcoin Next Month – Bloomberg” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) CEO Jeff Sprecher on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NYSE-owner ICE reports 4.3 pct rise in profit – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Contravisory Investment Management has invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.15% or 319,048 shares. British Columbia Mgmt owns 156,492 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 35 are owned by Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 19,885 shares. Nordea Investment Ab invested 0.08% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 751,414 shares. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Bokf Na reported 45,251 shares. Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Liability Corporation owns 31,201 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Investment Mgmt Limited has 0.42% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 4,727 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund owns 11,303 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 3,575 shares. Putnam Invs Lc reported 0.39% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation Com (NYSE:FDX) by 26,250 shares to 180,165 shares, valued at $32.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 4,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.43 million activity. $381,198 worth of stock was bought by COOPER ANGUS R II on Thursday, March 14. On Tuesday, May 28 KOERNER JOHN E III bought $972,530 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) or 13,000 shares.

More notable recent IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “IBERIABANK Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on July 19, 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “IBERIABANK Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Series B Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBERIABANK Corporation Names J. Michael Kemp, Sr. to Its Board of Directors – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 19, 2019 : AXP, BLK, SLB, SYF, STT, CFG, RF, KSU, ALV, GNTX, MAN, IBKC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 22,100 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). 18,500 were reported by Dupont Mngmt Corporation. Captrust Advsr owns 0% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 354 shares. Banc Funds Limited Liability Corp has 1.07% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 1.15 million shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 29,767 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 87,292 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 15,290 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 199,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 7,005 shares. 2.00 million are held by State Street. Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated invested in 117,329 shares or 0.23% of the stock. 455,433 are owned by Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited holds 4,387 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.