Geode Capital Management Increases Holding in Ross Stores (ROST); Brandes Investment Partners LP Holding in Total S A (TOT) Has Lowered by $358,160 as Market Valuation Declined

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 235,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 6.32 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $588.19M, up from 6.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $101.41. About 1.95 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores bags strong earnings but gives cautious guidance; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q EPS $1.11; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Plan to Open About 100 New Stores This Year; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 6,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 331,554 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.45M, down from 338,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.05. About 1.35M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 16/05/2018 – $FP.FR: Total won’t be in a position to continue the SP11 project in Iran & will have to unwind all related operation before 4 Nov. unless a waiver is granted to the company by the U.S! – ! $FP.FR; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL CONSIDERS SEEKING U.S. WAIVER FOR IRANIAN GAS PROJECT; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 18/04/2018 – Total: Aggregate Acquisition Price Is Around EUR1.4B; 16/05/2018 – Total Will Pull out of Iran Gas Project if No Project Waiver Granted by U.S; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS HIS EV BATTERY RENTAL COSTS MORE THAN GASOLINE; 08/03/2018 – Total Closes the Maersk Oil Acquisition and Becomes the Second-Largest Operator in the North Sea; 18/03/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: Total to apply for waiver if US withdraws from Iran deal; 19/04/2018 – Total Lays Out Power Strategy After $1.7 Billion Utility Deal; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Llc Dc accumulated 455,173 shares. Pggm Investments holds 790,269 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited has 14,584 shares. Massachusetts Financial Co Ma holds 5.99 million shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd owns 10,400 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. North Point Managers Corp Oh stated it has 182,050 shares. Argent Tru holds 0.2% or 20,496 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd Com invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Johnson Group holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 4,635 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 92,729 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc accumulated 4,412 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp stated it has 7,441 shares. Kingfisher Limited Company has invested 0.53% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Stifel invested in 0.08% or 306,315 shares.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 137,616 shares to 489,610 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B (Prn) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 13.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.33 billion for 9.46 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.95% EPS growth.