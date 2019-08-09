Geode Capital Management Increased Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Position; Simulations Plus (SLP) Sentiment Is 1.3

Geode Capital Management Llc increased Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) stake by 3.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Geode Capital Management Llc acquired 74,974 shares as Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)’s stock rose 0.17%. The Geode Capital Management Llc holds 2.42 million shares with $39.92 million value, up from 2.34 million last quarter. Umpqua Holdings Corp now has $3.61B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 1.17 million shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary

Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 39 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 30 sold and decreased holdings in Simulations Plus Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 6.64 million shares, up from 6.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Simulations Plus Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 25 Increased: 27 New Position: 12.

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops and sells drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation. The company has market cap of $666.90 million. The firm offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics , and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It has a 88.47 P/E ratio. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry computer program, which takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher that integrates with MedChem Studio and ADMET Predictor.

First Light Asset Management Llc holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Simulations Plus, Inc. for 252,309 shares. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owns 424,469 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.5% invested in the company for 278,475 shares. The Alabama-based Stanley has invested 0.32% in the stock. Redmond Asset Management Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 29,076 shares.

Analysts await Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.07 per share. SLP’s profit will be $1.58M for 105.67 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Simulations Plus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Limited Company accumulated 184,692 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Company has 68,284 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability holds 1.25 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 38,821 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com invested in 0.06% or 16,580 shares. Botty Investors Limited Company accumulated 23,215 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cornercap Inv Counsel reported 59,936 shares stake. Fincl Service holds 0% or 67 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% or 53,113 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us reported 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Moreover, Goelzer Investment Mgmt Inc has 0.44% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 283,741 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 31,632 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 570,836 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 24,706 shares. Fsi Grp Inc Limited Liability reported 18,283 shares.

