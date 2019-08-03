Geode Capital Management Increased Quinstreet (QNST) Stake by $566,813; Share Price Rose; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Boosted Its Holding in Williams Cos Del Com (WMB) by $49.50 Million

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 43,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The institutional investor held 497,591 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 453,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $824.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 356,682 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ QuinStreet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QNST); 20/04/2018 – $QNST: Split Rock, $QNST’s 4th-largest holder and one its earliest backers, keeps selling shares. Another 230k earlier this week at prices as low as $10.73. ����; 01/05/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 13/03/2018 – QuinStreet at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET SAYS FEELS COMPELLED TO RESPOND “GIVEN ITS INVALID CLAIMS AND CONCLUSIONS” RELATING TO KERRISDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT’S REPORT; 11/04/2018 – Based on comps from private competitors with superior business models, $QNST should be trading at $5-7, not $12. But if, as we believe, a significant amount of its business is based on fake traffic, there’s no floor; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q Rev $117.9M; 07/05/2018 – QuinStreet Posts CEO Overview of Market Opportunity and Business Model

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del Com (WMB) by 114.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 1.77M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 3.32 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.23M, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 12.02 million shares traded or 66.71% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Howard Invs Inc has 0.96% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1.22M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 449,144 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 0.08% stake. 60,000 were reported by Opus Investment. Utah Retirement System holds 0.13% or 225,117 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Calamos Ltd Llc holds 271,955 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0.01% or 1,127 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Co reported 0.06% stake. Agf America has 90,095 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Inc has 0.1% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Qci Asset Mngmt Inc Ny holds 0.02% or 6,325 shares in its portfolio. Cna holds 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 17,070 shares. Rare Infra Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 6.43 million shares. Johnson Financial Grp has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 448 shares to 58,718 shares, valued at $69.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 13,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Syneos Health Inc Cl A.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 8,011 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $72.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 45,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 413,161 shares, and cut its stake in United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:UTHR).