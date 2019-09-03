Geode Capital Management Increased J2 Global (JCOM) Stake; Bok Finl (BOKF) Shareholder Aqr Capital Management Lowered Holding by $1.55 Million

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bok Finl Corp (BOKF) by 82.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 19,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The hedge fund held 4,029 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329,000, down from 23,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bok Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $74.51. About 97,456 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: EMERGING MARKET ROUT UNLIKELY TO AFFECT KOREA ECONOMY; 26/04/2018 – BOK FINANCIAL CORP BOKF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $102; 21/03/2018 – S.KOREA PARLIAMENT ENDORSES BOK LEE REAPPOINTMENT AFTER HEARING; 11/04/2018 – BOK: S.KOREA INFLATION TO GRADUALLY APPROACH TARGET LEVEL; 20/03/2018 – LEE: WILL CONSIDER IMPACT OF FED HIKE FOR BOK POLICY; 17/05/2018 – BOK Financial Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 24; 21/03/2018 – BOK LEE: SEES LITTLE IMPACT ON MARKETS FROM FED HIKE; 12/03/2018 – BOK Financial Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 28/03/2018 – S. Korea BOK April Business Confidence Survey at 78 (Table); 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: S.KOREA’S ECONOMY OVERALL CONTINUED STEADY GROWTH

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 70,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 637,123 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.17M, up from 566,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $83.78. About 116,075 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global; 04/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 23; 26/03/2018 – J2 Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 20/04/2018 – DJ j2 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCOM); 08/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.2 BLN TO $1.25 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 105,016 shares. Eaton Vance reported 0% stake. Earnest Prtn Lc owns 4 shares. Polaris Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,964 shares. Prudential Finance reported 10,715 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 13,200 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) or 2,077 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 213,430 shares. Legal And General Public Lc accumulated 23,032 shares or 0% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0% or 696 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd holds 2,719 shares. Teton Advsrs stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Penn Cap Mngmt reported 7,850 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 5,681 shares to 28,155 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 132,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC).

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.79 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $133.58M for 9.70 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.52% negative EPS growth.

