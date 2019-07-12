Geode Capital Management Increased Its Position in Iberiabank (IBKC) by $2.48 Million as Market Value Rose; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Rose, West Oak Capital Cut Holding

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 3.42 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – Tobii AB: Tobii and Qualcomm Collaborate to Bring Eye Tracking to Mobile VR/AR Headsets; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – After Trump pledge to help China’s ZTE, Commerce eyes changes; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors spikes more than 3.5% after Dow Jones quotes a Beijing official as saying: “The Qualcomm/NXP deal is looking more optimistic now”; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm deal, citing national security concerns; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO EXPLORE SHUTTING, SELLING DATA-CENTER UNIT; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom says it won’t sell Qualcomm’s national security assets; 05/03/2018 – Sen. Tom Cotton: Cotton Statement on CFIUS Review of Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER TO BLOCK BROADCOM’S TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM; 06/03/2018 – U.S. sees national security risk from Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 34,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 755,909 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.21 million, up from 720,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $76.54. About 94,999 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has risen 0.14% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK – ANNOUNCED DECLARATION OF QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHARE; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS ’20 GOAL OF CORE RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Correct: Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for Core EPS Growth Above 10%; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Net $63.6M; 19/04/2018 – Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for 10% EPS Growth; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: Branch Closures Part of Strategy to Improve Operating Efficiency; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Raises Quarter Dividend to 38c Vs. 37c

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.69M for 30.10 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Capital Holdings Lc invested 0.33% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Inc owns 4,050 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Staley Cap Advisers reported 3.8% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hollencrest Cap Mngmt invested in 3,667 shares. Seizert Cap Prtnrs Limited Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 45,137 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Loudon Invest Management Lc has invested 2.34% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Caprock Group Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 14,928 shares. Princeton Strategies Group Limited Liability Corp stated it has 32,517 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Co invested in 1.09% or 33,672 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 300,354 shares. Guardian Investment Management invested in 10,090 shares. First City Cap Management reported 0.45% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 5,818 are held by Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc. Andra Ap has 78,200 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Avalon Advsrs Llc reported 38,886 shares stake. Kings Point Cap Mngmt owns 3,064 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 8,061 shares. 1,834 are owned by Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership. Swiss Savings Bank holds 101,223 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Fincl Bank, a New York-based fund reported 7,697 shares. 270,296 are held by Sterling Cap Limited Liability Co. Ftb Advsrs accumulated 205 shares. Amer Century holds 0% or 15,907 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested 0.02% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Pnc Serv Gp invested 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Dupont Capital Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 18,500 shares. Ellington Grp Limited Liability stated it has 5,900 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Lc holds 0.07% or 87,292 shares.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 10,446 shares to 709,597 shares, valued at $96.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 6,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,748 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $27,609 activity. The insider BROWN MICHAEL J sold $671,163. $189,000 worth of stock was bought by Maples Ricky E on Tuesday, January 29. The insider KOERNER JOHN E III bought 13,000 shares worth $972,530. The insider COOPER ANGUS R II bought 5,000 shares worth $381,198. Restel Anthony J sold 7,000 shares worth $518,042.