Geode Capital Management Increased Its Hff (HF) Position; Tortoise Capital Advisors Increased Apache Corp. (APA) Position

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased Apache Corp. (APA) stake by 230476.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc acquired 96,800 shares as Apache Corp. (APA)’s stock declined 22.99%. The Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc holds 96,842 shares with $3.36M value, up from 42 last quarter. Apache Corp. now has $7.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 3.75 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 19/03/2018 – Apache in New Credit Fact With 5-Year Revolving Facility, Aggregate Commitments of $4B With Rights to Boost Commitments to $5; 23/04/2018 – APACHE CORP – DAVE PURSELL WILL ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR CORPORATE RESERVOIR ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT UPON OLSON’S RETIREMENT; 19/03/2018 – APACHE – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS OF US$4.0 BILLION; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Has 100% Working Interest in North Sea Garten Block; 23/04/2018 – DataStax Solution Day Invites Developers to Learn and Connect on DataStax Enterprise and Apache Cassandra; 03/05/2018 – Confluent Automates Deployment and Management of Apache Kafka® on Kubernetes; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp Capital Guidance of $3 Billion Remains Unchanged for 2018; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE

Geode Capital Management Llc increased Hff Inc (HF) stake by 9.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Geode Capital Management Llc acquired 40,933 shares as Hff Inc (HF)’s stock 0.00%. The Geode Capital Management Llc holds 473,903 shares with $22.63M value, up from 432,970 last quarter. Hff Inc now has $1.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 3.66M shares traded or 356.93% up from the average. HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HF News: 21/05/2018 – HFF Announces $109.8M Sale and $103.61M Financing of 1390 Market Street in San Francisco to Swift; 27/03/2018 – HFF at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 29/05/2018 – HFF Announces Capitalization for the $102.25M Acquisition and Renovation of 7-Property, Colorado Springs Apartment Portfolio; 25/05/2018 – HFF, JLL Marketed Property on Behalf of Seller and Procured Buyer, Savanna; 19/03/2018 – HFF REPORTS €110MM FINANCING FOR PURCHASE OF IKOS ANDALUSIA; 19/03/2018 – HFF Announces €110MM Financing for the Acquisition and Redevelopment of lkos Andalusia in Costa del Sol, Spain; 24/04/2018 – HFF Inc 1Q Rev $131.6M; 24/04/2018 – HFF 1Q REV. $131.6M, EST. $143.5M; 26/04/2018 – HFF Announces $181.57M Construction Financing for Development of Class A Office Tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market District; 09/05/2018 – HFF REAL ESTATE LTD – HFF TEAM REPRESENTED SELLER BLACKSTONE, IN THE TRANSACTION

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased Bp Midstream Partners L.P. stake by 28,111 shares to 6.16M valued at $89.21M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) stake by 881,267 shares and now owns 6.16 million shares. Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) was reduced too.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $147,247 activity. Meyer William Mark also bought $51,840 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) on Friday, May 31. Ellis Juliet S bought 3,500 shares worth $95,407.

Among 10 analysts covering Apache (NYSE:APA), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Apache had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The stock of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 28. Barclays Capital maintained Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Sell” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $35 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, August 1 with “Underperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $19 target in Monday, June 24 report. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy”. The stock of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Fincl Bank De stated it has 0.01% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 106,604 shares in its portfolio. Park Oh invested in 0.09% or 46,877 shares. Ww Asset reported 29,454 shares. Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). 189,986 are held by Aperio Gp Limited Com. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd holds 28,107 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) has 0% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 93 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 233,906 shares. Lmr Prns Llp invested in 16,070 shares. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co accumulated 125,500 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 0.01% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Reinhart Inc invested in 593,748 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Cordasco Fin reported 0.01% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Carroll Finance holds 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) or 151 shares.

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) stake by 102,400 shares to 586,448 valued at $20.95 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Archer (NYSE:ADM) stake by 59,537 shares and now owns 8.07 million shares. New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was reduced too.