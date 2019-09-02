Geode Capital Management Increased Clean Harbors (CLH) Stake by $1.50 Million; Market Value Rose; B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Stake In Fedex (FDX) Was Lifted

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 21,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 523,776 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.47 million, up from 502,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $73.55. About 210,087 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 38.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 2,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 7,327 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 5,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $158.61. About 1.15M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FBI: NO REPORTED INJURIES AT FEDEX FACILITY IN SHERTZ, TEXAS; 20/03/2018 – WFAA: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – Global News Toronto: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Pinched by Retail Shift During Holidays; 02/05/2018 – The Arrow In FedEx Is Pointing Up; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019, WILL BE OPERATED BY FEDEX FREIGHT, ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD UNIT; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DUCKER’S SUCCESSOR WILL BE NAMED LATER; 16/04/2018 – FedEx Freight President & CEO Michael L. Ducker To Retire August 15; 14/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Haslam, Smith Announce Fedex To Make Major Capital Investment in the Corporation’s Memphis Hub; 20/03/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold CLH shares while 91 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 49.93 million shares or 2.14% less from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Cwm Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Tci Wealth holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 28,848 shares. Cove Street Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 14,883 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp, a Delaware-based fund reported 4,589 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 67,750 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 6,062 shares. Marathon Asset Llp holds 0.52% or 545,615 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 5,666 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Pnc Services Grp Inc accumulated 0% or 31,495 shares. Goldman Sachs Group owns 203,216 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) or 24,524 shares. Virtu Finance Limited has invested 0.02% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 9,533 shares to 537,035 shares, valued at $36.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 110,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25M shares, and cut its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Inv Mngmt reported 3,864 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation Tru owns 3.02 million shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 400,781 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co holds 0.18% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 6,670 shares. Asset One Limited holds 0.12% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 118,047 shares. Korea has 0.18% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Holding has invested 0.28% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Accredited invested in 1,123 shares or 0.04% of the stock. E&G Advsrs LP owns 2,800 shares. West Oak Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). London Of Virginia stated it has 471,421 shares. Mirador Prns Limited Partnership accumulated 1,176 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cleararc accumulated 5,806 shares or 0.2% of the stock.

