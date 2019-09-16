Geode Capital Management Holds Position in Acnb (ACNB); As Starbucks Com (SBUX) Market Value Rose, Logan Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acnb Corp (ACNB) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 13,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.61% . The institutional investor held 74,261 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94 million, up from 61,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acnb Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $35.18. About 1,131 shares traded. ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) has risen 8.43% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ACNB News: 26/03/2018 – ACNB CORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.23 PER SHARE IS PAYABLE ON JUNE 15, 2018 REFLECTS A 15% INCREASE; 26/04/2018 – ACNB CORP QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70; 26/03/2018 – ACNB Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 23c; 21/04/2018 – DJ ACNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACNB); 26/03/2018 – ACNB Corp Raises Dividend 15; 26/03/2018 ACNB Corporation Declares and Increases Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – ACNB Corp 1Q EPS 70c

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 4,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 337,796 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.32 million, down from 342,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $89.83. About 1.88M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP JOHN KELLY COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 EPS $3.32-EPS $3.36; 13/03/2018 – Atlanta Jrnl-Con: Sources: Starbucks said to be considering Atlanta for large office; 04/05/2018 – DEAL PROBABLY ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY, ACCORDING TO SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH MATTER – BBG; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in April; 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS: AFTERNOON PROMOTIONS NOT WORKING WELL IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Ratings Unaffected by Licensing Agreement with Nestle; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks has updated its guest policy to allow people to use its cafe and restrooms without making a purchase; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – The $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle will help Starbucks return value to its shareholders

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Boeing, Starbucks, 3M, Deere and Dollar General – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Luckin Will Grow With Starbucks – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, ATVI, KR – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks (SBUX) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.08 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Corp (NYSE:GM) by 37,815 shares to 502,665 shares, valued at $19.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (NYSE:ACN) by 14,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc. Com (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lifeplan Gru Inc holds 436 shares. Country Club Na holds 0.08% or 7,787 shares. Miura Glob Mngmt Llc holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 150,000 shares. Old National Bank In holds 141,563 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. 6,191 are owned by Gradient Investments. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt accumulated 4,556 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Everett Harris And Ca has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 59,120 shares. Van Eck Corp has 75,336 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Westpac Bk Corp owns 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 593,176 shares. Middleton & Inc Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 133,024 shares. Baltimore has 5,340 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Smith Chas P And Associates Pa Cpas holds 3,065 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Co reported 0.3% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Aperio Gru Lc invested in 0.32% or 922,076 shares.

More notable recent ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ACNB Corporation to Acquire Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Small-Caps With Straight-A Potential – Investorplace.com” published on October 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “ACNB Corporation (ACNB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ACNB Corporation Reports 2019 First Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ACNB Corporation Recognized as One of Top 50 Fastest Growing Companies in Central Pennsylvania – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $413.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE:UVE) by 29,748 shares to 421,711 shares, valued at $11.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 160,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Chimera Investment Corp.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $48,852 activity. $511 worth of ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) shares were bought by Stone Thomas R. The insider HELT JAMES bought $2,516. GLASS LYNDA L bought 27 shares worth $985. $25,849 worth of stock was bought by Newell Donna M on Monday, August 12.