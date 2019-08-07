Geode Capital Management Holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) Lowered by $6.97 Million; Stryker (SYK) Stock Rose While Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Raised Stake

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 76,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.80M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hold for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67B market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $74.12. It is down 15.44% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 16/04/2018 – DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP REPORTS 5.23 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED DIVESTITURE FROM HAECO SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CO. LTD; 02/05/2018 – SPR WAS AS MANY AS 15 SHIPMENTS FOR 737 BEHIND SCHEDULE: CEO; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS ANNOUNCES 20% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 18/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Named Rolls-Royce Supplier of the Year; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Net $125M; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to Buying Asco Industries for $650M; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Unique On-site Blood Bank; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES DEFENSE SALES GROWING TO 10-15% FROM 5% TODAY

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 37.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A bought 7,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 26,930 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 19,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $211.23. About 411,709 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 27/04/2018 – Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 04/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – AlloSource and Stryker Launch ProChondrix CR Cryopreserved Osteochondral Allograft; 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Urges Senate Armed Services Committee to Continue Funding Stryker Vehicle Upgrade; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated wit; 23/04/2018 – DJ Stryker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYK); 02/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits 2nd Cavalry in Germany, Sees Stryker Dragoon Vehicles After Securing Funding for Their Production; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Stryker, Exits Dentsply; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q EPS $1.16; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Analyst: Boeingâ€™s MAX pains a threat to U.S. economy – Wichita Business Journal” on July 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “China delays approval target for new narrow-body jet – Wichita Business Journal” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Strange Synchronization Of Boeing And Spirit Aerosystems – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Conoco (NYSE:COP), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX), Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) And More – Benzinga” published on April 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 52,417 shares to 873,906 shares, valued at $35.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nve Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 3,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Penn Real Estate Invest Tst (NYSE:PEI).

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Sunny Side Up For U.S. Futures, Sprint/T-Mobile On Deck – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stryker Making Excellence Look Effortless – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Stryker (NYSE:SYK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.