Geode Capital Management Holding In Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Was Raised; Beech Hill Advisors Boosted Its Merck & Co (MRK) Stake by $524,975

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 6,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 72,133 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.05M, up from 65,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $83.63. About 2.74 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS NEGATIVE EXCHANGE RATE EFFECTS ON ADJ EBITDA NOW SEEN IN A RANGE OF -5% TO -7% (PREVIOUSLY -4% TO -6%); 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 25/04/2018 – #ASCO18 I/O combo 1L lung cancer war continues $MRK KEYNOTE-042 in; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA to Enter Development Agreement with SFJ Pharmaceuticals; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 53,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 787,583 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.99M, up from 734,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.7. About 1.38M shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Know What Ryder System, Inc.’s (NYSE:R) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $413.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE:UVE) by 29,748 shares to 421,711 shares, valued at $11.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 27,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.91M shares, and cut its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold DO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 149.44 million shares or 3.18% more from 144.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Glenmede Tru Co Na has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). 1,300 were accumulated by Optimum Inv Advsrs. Elkhorn Ptnrs Partnership stated it has 17,700 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Connor Clark & Lunn Management Ltd reported 280,509 shares. Aimz Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 28,072 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Van Den Berg Management I invested in 44,276 shares. 7,752 were reported by Advisory Network Ltd Liability Corporation. Engy Opportunities Capital Mngmt Limited has 0.27% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 12,260 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Lc owns 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 1,900 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 64,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Com has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0.01% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) or 1.32 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood & White accumulated 28,562 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Common Asset Lc has invested 1.94% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Icon Advisers Inc Com has 0.75% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 95,388 shares. Ironwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.29% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Kornitzer Capital Management Incorporated Ks holds 0.93% or 627,721 shares. Moreover, Hanlon Management has 0.03% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). The Massachusetts-based Welch And Forbes Limited has invested 0.93% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Lawson Kroeker Inv Mngmt Ne has 0.32% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Schroder Investment Mngmt Group stated it has 0.57% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Monarch Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 4.26% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Com invested in 3.12% or 241,681 shares. Kings Point Cap owns 8,396 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Parkside Bancshares And Tru accumulated 0.4% or 14,741 shares. Brick Kyle Associate invested in 4.06% or 51,196 shares. Legal And General Pcl reported 15.74M shares.